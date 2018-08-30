Kevin Lee eyeing fight with Justin Gaethje over Al Iaquinta despite rumors of a fight against the former title contender that is slated to go down later this year. Recent reports have surfaced online that it could go down at the last UFC on FOX event.

Original Fight

Gaethje came out earlier this week and explained that he had a problem with this fight taking place under the UFC banner. Apparently, that was enough for Lee to consider making a change to his plans put into place by the promotion.

Lee picked up a TKO win in the fifth round over Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018). This event went down at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1.

Lee missed weight in his first attempt for his scheduled bout at UFC Atlantic City. Lee weighed in at 157 pounds with only three minutes to spare in the two-hour window. This marked the first time that he had missed weight.

Kevin Lee Eyeing Fight

Lee stated in a recent interview is leaning towards a fight with the former WSOF Champion over Iaquinta.

“I like the Gaethje fight,” said Lee to MMA Junkie. “I think that’s the one I’m leaning toward. Gaethje wants to fight. Gaethje doesn’t give a (expletive). We talk about it ourselves. He’s too back and forth, and I’m not about to sign a contract with anybody that I don’t think is going to show up, or is going to give me a bunch of hassle and back and forth,” Lee said. “He wants to go back and forth on Twitter more than anything. “It’s like, look, bro, I’m working. Don’t bother me. Quit (expletive) tweeting me. If you want me, then there’s two or three people you have to go through to get to me for a reason.”

UFC on FOX 31 (also known as UFC Milwaukee) is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.