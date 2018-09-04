Kevin Lee Details Recent Training Session With BJ Penn

As the old saying goes, you shouldn’t meet your heroes.

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee is here to dispel that notion. Recently the 155-pound prospect got the opportunity to roll around with UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn.

Lee calls the Hawaiian legend “good people” (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“Meet them,” Lee said. “They’re cool people. We sat on the mat and talked for hours after. He’s good people.”

“The Motown Phenom” is coming off a TKO victory over Edson Barboza. He’s making quite the name for himself in the UFC and Penn has taken notice. Penn reached out and initiated the training session:

“He’s like, ‘I’m in Vegas.’ He’s a fan,” Lee said. “Like, ‘You’re a fan of me?’ It was kind of weird at first. But then getting to roll with him, I mean.”

As for what Lee took from his experience with Penn, he said it’s reassurance that he’s doing things right in regards to training:

“It gave me a lot of reassurance that what I’m doing is right; it’s working,” Lee said.

The 39-year-old Penn attempted a return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition last year. It was unsuccessful with back-to-back defeats.

Penn was finished by Yair Rodriguez via knockout before dropping a Majority Decision to Dennis Siver. It’s unknown if he’ll attempt to fight inside the Octagon again. Penn hasn’t won a fight in MMA competition since 2010 when he knocked out Matt Hughes in 21 seconds.