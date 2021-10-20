Kevin Lee’s career struggles took a sharp turn for the worse on Wednesday, as he was served with a six-month suspension after testing positive for Adderall ahead of his last fight against Daniel Rodriguez.

Lee has lost four of his last five fights in the UFC, including the unanimous decision loss to Rodriguez just two months ago. He announced via his Instagram that he had been notified of a positive pre-fight test for Adderall use.

“I have tested over the limit allowed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in my most recent fight,” Lee posted. “In 2018 I was diagnosed with Adult ADHD, it has always affected me. I have been prescribed Adderall by a doctor to improve my mental health. I told representatives from USADA but did not apply for therapeutic use with NSAC.”

“”For that, I truly apologize to the UFC, the commission my opponent, Dana White, the matchmakers, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, and the fans.””

Lee’s announced suspension comes at a bit of a crossroads for his UFC career. Following his loss to Rodriguez, UFC president Dana White hinted at a possible conversation with Lee regarding his future with the promotion, although nothing has materialized or been reported on that line since.

Lee’s last UFC win came against Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244, in a first-round knockout by a head kick. It was a brief moment in which the greater MMA community felt that Lee might be able to return to his old self when he went on a roll with wins over the likes of Michael Chiesa and Edson Barboza.

For now, it appears that Lee’s MMA career remains on hold during his suspension, and one can only ponder what could be next in his eventual return to the UFC.

