Kevin Holland Invites Randy Brown to ‘Play Basketball and Get Soup’ Mid-Fight – UFC 327 Highlights

Kevin Holland added another big win to his resume at UFC 327, but it was his mid-fight conversation with Randy Brown that had MMA fans blowing up social media.

Holland went after Brown’s lead leg early, lighting him up with kicks and causing a nasty bump on Brown’s shin mere minutes into the fight. However, Brown found a big moment for himself in the first when he landed a right hand that buckled Holland in the center of the Octagon.

Holland ultimately recovered and went back to the lead leg attack before securing his first takedown of the contest with over a minute to go in the stanza. But despite Holland having the dominant position, Brown found success from the bottom, landing elbows and tagging Holland with a nasty up kick.

Holland nearly finished things in the second, catching Brown in a d’arce choke near the two-minute mark. Holland had the hold locked in and appeared to be moments away from a finish, but Brown survived the maneuver and made it back to his feet.

Holland appeared exhausted after squeezing hard for nearly two minutes, but we ultimately went to the third round with the contest potentially tied up.

With fatigue setting in, the third round was a five-minute clinch battle, with neither fighter gaining any sort of advantage over the other. The most interesting moment came in the opening seconds when Holland asked Brown a series of questions, including whether or not he’d like to “play basketball and get soup” sometime.

In the end, we went to the scorecards, where ‘Trailblazer’ would secure yet another victory inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Kevin Holland def. Randy Brown via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check out Highlights From Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown at UFC 327:

Kevin Holland just invited Randy Brown to play basketball with him in the middle of their fight 😭



“You wanna play basketball and get soup? Where you live? You in the US?” 😂 #UFC327 pic.twitter.com/HytMaVh3fO — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) April 12, 2026

Decisión oficial, Kevin Holland se lleva la victoria por decisión unánime 👏🏻👏🏻#UFC327 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/qZk3s7kfQB — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 12, 2026