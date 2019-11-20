Randy Brown Wants Michael Chiesa Next

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Randy Brown wants the big names next and Michael Chiesa is one name that interests him.

Brown made it two wins in a row when he submitted Warlley Alves with a triangle choke at UFC Sao Paulo this past weekend. It was an impressive feat considering the Brazilian’s jiujitsu skills along with the fact that he was never previously submitted.

The submission also made it four finishes in his last five wins as “Rude Boy” always strives to end his fights early:

“I plan to get the finish every time I get out there and fight – that is my goal,” he said afterwards (via MMA Junkie). “It wasn’t exactly how I wanted to be, but we are still working. I am getting better.”

With three wins in his last four outings, Brown now wants to move up the ranks. He already has a name in mind as he proceeded to call out Chiesa.

“I would like to fight Michael Chiesa next,” he added. “He moved up to the welterweight division, and I would like to be his next opponent.”

Chiesa notably made the move to 170 last year and is 2-0 following wins over Carlos Condit and Diego Sanchez.

Do you want to see Chiesa vs. Brown next? Who wins?