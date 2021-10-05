Kevin Holland was apart of one of the weirdest fights of the year at UFC Vegas 38 on Saturday but it didn’t stop him from fighting crime on Monday.

Two days after his fight with Kyle Daukaus ended in a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads, Holland’s coach shared a video of him apprehending an alleged car thief. He went on to explain in detail how the whole incident went down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. (H/T mmafighting.com)

“I didn’t really stop him because he got the car and the car was wrecked,” Holland said. “We caught up to him, we were driving through the neighborhoods. I was driving down the street, some guy comes zooming out the parking lot, some guys running behind him, he’s like, ‘Yo, he stole my car.’

“So I was like, ‘I’ve been in quarantine for a week. I didn’t get to finish my fight, so let’s go have a little fun, Holland said. I bust a U-turn and start going after the guy, he turns close to the same street that my coach is on, so I’m driving down the street, I’m on the phone with my mom, my mom’s like, ‘It’s probably a repo.’ I’m like, ‘Mom, if you see this car, you can tell. It’s not a repo.’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hang up and call the cops.”

Holland goes on to say that he almost caught the thief when he swerved into a tree after nearly hitting a house. He then got out of his car to approach the suspect’s car, but the suspect drove off.

“I hop back in my car, I get to chasing them, we get to following them,” Holland said. “The [suspect] hits the street, boom, hits a little trailer that’s getting pulled with some lawn equipment and stuff on the back of it, so that totals the car. Once he totals the car, the guy gets out. The guy pulls up in front in the truck to kind of block him off. I pull up behind so the guy runs out. He starts going behind instead of going forward. He was going forward at first and then he turns around.

Holland continues, “I pull up, I got my coffee mug, so I’m like this time I’m gonna be prepared. I got my coffee cup. I’m chasing down after him and he reaches down to kind of go like this, I don’t know if he’s saying stop or what? I go like this with the coffee mug, and then I hit him with a little sweep. Get on top, knee on belly, hit him with the little Khabib scarf hold. He was like, ‘I can’t breathe,’ so that’s when I picked him up, put him on the curb. I didn’t want to be like the cop with the Can’t Breathe guy, so I was like f*ck it let’s just put him over here.”

Holland ends the story by talking about how smooth the whole situation was and taking everything in stride.

“It was smooth, it wasn’t that bad. I think it was a cool morning overall. I was trying to avoid traffic going that way, so I really didn’t avoid traffic, just ended up being the same amount of time. Just had a little fun in the process. It was nice.”

The full interview is available below.

