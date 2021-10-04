UFC middleweight contender, Kevin Holland reportedly apprehended a would-be carjacker this Monday afternoon in his neighborhood, chasing the attempted robber in his car, before then pursuing on foot and apprehending the alleged thief while waiting on responding officers to attend.



Holland, a 13-fight UFC alum, co-headlined UFC Vegas 38 last weekend at the UFC Apex facility — in an eventual official ‘No Contest’ against Philidelphia grappling ace, Kyle Daukaus.



Involved in an accidental clash of heads with Daukaus midway through the opening round, the clash of heads appeared to render Holland unconscious who then appeared to come to as he face-planted into the Octagon canvas.



Defending an attempted D’Arce choke from Daukaus in a grappling scramble, Holland eventually gave up his back before tapping to a standing rear-naked choke. Upon review from referee, Dan Miragliotta, and the officials from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the bout was ruled an official ‘No Contest’.



In reports first aired by reporter, Ariel Helwani — Holland’s coach, Shug Dorsey documented footage of his student with members of law enforcement as well as an alleged attempted carjacker, with Helwani detailing how the Riverside-born striker had chased the assailant on foot after a pursuit in his vehicle.



“Earlier this a.m., like minutes ago, Kevin Holland apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood, per his coach @cd_powertrain (Shug Dorsey),” Helwani reported. “Chased him down and stayed with him till the cops showed up. Holland followed the guy in his Dodge Charger then chased him on foot.“

Responding to the incident, Kevin Holland himself tweeted, “Gottem” beneath Helwani’s report, accompanied by a police officer emoji.



On his own personal Twitter, Holland also tweeted, “Hold up. Gotta go grab a (donut emoji) right quick.“

The 28-year-old spent the majority of his most recent training camp for his UFC Vegas 38 co-main event alongside former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Johny Hendricks in a bid to improve his wrestling ability — after embarking on a two-fight skid to both Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson, where he suffered a combined 16 total takedowns.



Holland has managed to lodge notable UFC victories over the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, Alessio Di Chirico, Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, as well as former undisputed Strikeforce middleweight champion, the now-retired, Jacare Souza.