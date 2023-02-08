Kevin Holland accuses Logan Paul, KSI of lowballing fighters to promote PRIME: ‘They don’t want to pay any f*cking money’

UFC welterweight contender, Kevin Holland has claimed Prime hydration poster boys, professional boxers and social media influencers, Logan Paul, and KSI of lowballing fighters under the promotion’s banner, in a bid to gain promotion for their hydration drink brand.

Holland, a promotional staple following his move from Dana White’s Contender Series, most recently headlined UFC Fight Night Orlando against two-time welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson, suffering a fourth round doctor’s stoppage after facturing his hand in the earlier rounds.

The Riverside native, who will attempt to snap a two-fight losing skid against the above-mentioned, Thompson, and the surging unbeaten contender, Khamzat Chimaev, has been booked to return to the Octagon at UFC 287 on April 8. at the Miami Dade Arena in Miami, Florida against Argentine veteran, Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Recently, the UFC confirmed how they had inked a deal with the aforenoted, Paul, and KSI, – which would see Prime hydration become an official partner and sponsor of the organization, with the blue and red corners for fighters inside the Octagon also renamed to reflect the recently penned partnership.

Kevin Holland reveals he was contacted to help promote PRIME hydration

Sharing his thoughts on the Paul brothers – both the aforenoted, Logan, and undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, as well as UK musician and YouTuber, KSI – Holland claimed the Prime poster boys attempted to compensate him for publicity with free merchandise.

“Prime, yeah, I don’t know if it’s run by both of the [Paul] brothers? Both of the sisters?” Kevin Holland said during an appearance on Real Eyes Recognize. “And KSI. So, the Paul sisters and KSI, Mrs. KSI. Well look, these guys say that they are going for fighter advocates right? They’re all about fighters getting paid more.”



“Well, these f*ckers are trying to send me merchandise and other fighters merchandise to rep (represent) them, but they don’t want to pay any f*cking money.”



“I think thye offered Oren (Holland’s manager) like $600 for a main page post,” Kevin Holland revealed. “I don’t know if this was the company or not, it’s either they offered $600 or no money at all for a main page post, which is pretty f*cking low. They offered $500 to somebody with 200,000 followers.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)