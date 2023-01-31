PRIME becomes the official sports drink of the UFC

PRIME is now the official global sports drink of the UFC. The sports hydration drink brand founded by KSI and Logan Paul has signed a multi-year marketing partnership with the UFC that includes branding, marketing, and social media content creation.

The UFC announced the news through a press release.

“We’re excited to name PRIME the Official Sports Drink of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute,” UFC President Dana White said. “Logan and KSI have worked hard to build PRIME into the best-tasting, hottest sports drink on the market. With their massive social media following and UFC’s global reach, we’re going to get the PRIME brand in front of hundreds of millions of fans all over the world. Whether you’re a professional athlete or if you just love working out, PRIME should be your first choice for a go-to sports drink.”

Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC pic.twitter.com/T6Mdoo7hLY — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 31, 2023

PRIME Replaces BodyArmour as the Exclusive Sports Drink of the UFC

KSI and Paul co-founded and launched PRIME in early 2022. Only a year later, the drink brand has now partnered with the biggest MMA company in the world.

“I’ve been a fan of UFC for as long as I can remember, so having the opportunity to partner with them and amplify the PRIME brand is a check off the bucket list,” Logan Paul said. “Together, we are a global powerhouse and this collaboration is sure to extend far beyond the Octagon with an opportunity to give back in the process with the UFC Foundation.

“This partnership enables us to tap into UFC’s fan base and reach a massive global audience across multiple platforms, giving us the ability to flex our marketing muscles and prove we are a dominating force in the industry,” KSI said.

PRIME will also become the first presenting partner for the UFC Foundation. They will contribute to the non-profit organization by creating a youth program aimed to help people in underserved communities. They will make their UFC debut the week of UFC 284 on Feb.11.