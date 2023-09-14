Ahead of his Noche UFC return this weekend, fan-favorite welterweight contender, Kevin Holland has claimed he has no real interest in winning a championship during his Octagon tenure, questioning the media’s apparent interest in the constant revolving door of a title’s location and holder.

Holland, the current number thirteen ranked welterweight contender, is slated to make his third Octagon walk of the year, taking on surging Australian contender, Jack Della Maddalena in a high-profile co-main event clash at Noche UFC.

Riding a two-fight winning run into his return, Riverside striker, Holland turned in a stunning third round KO win over Argentine veteran, Santiago Ponzinibbio back in April, before finishing the returning, Michael Chiesa with a first round D’Arce choke submission win in dominant fashion at UFC 291 back in July.

Kevin Holland claims he’s not “worried” about winning a UFC championship

And whilst once in the midst of an impressive run at middleweight, which led him to a title-eliminator with Marvin Vettori – which he ultimately lost, Holland remained coy on the possibility of him eventually winning Octagon spoils ahead of Noche UFC, questioning an apparent media obsession with the championship.

“Why are you guys so focused on the f*cking belt all the time?” Kevin Holland asked assembled media ahead of his Noche UFC return. “Excuse my language, but why are you so focused on the belt? I just told you I’m not worried about the belt then you go back and repeat ask me about the belt.”

“I’m not worried about the belt,” Kevin Holland explained. “Why are you so worried about the belt? You don’t even fight for a living, why are you so worried about the belt? That’s the ultimate answer you need. Maybe I’m getting pay-per-view points. You don’t know, right?”

