Kevin Holland continued his antics last night, but also showed class to Kyle Daukaus.

Holland was momentarily knocked out by Daukaus after an accidental head collision in their middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 38 last night.

Holland woke right back up as soon as he hit the ground but was unable to survive as Daukaus proceeded to sink in the rear naked choke for the win.

However, it wasn’t a win in the end as the fight went to a review and was later deemed a no contest. It was certainly a rare instance of a fight having a fight-ending sequence but later being deemed a no contest.

And as far as Holland is concerned, he just wants to run things back.

He also took pride in not being taken down, having notably asked commentator Daniel Cormier for his opinion during the fight. Holland was taken down repeatedly in his last two fights prior to last night.

I didn’t know what happened. I also don’t know how the rules are defined in that situation.

I do know he didn’t take me down. 🤠 yeeeehaw

Run. It. Back. Bucko. pic.twitter.com/W5Ta8Qch42 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 3, 2021

In the post-fight press conference, Holland also revealed he was never thinking about getting the no contest and even believes Daukaus should get the victory.

“I never thought about a no contest,” Holland said. “I’m not that type of person. As far as I’m concerned, he knocked me out and choked me out in one fight. If it was a street fight, he would have got the job done.

“I mean kung-fu first, defend yourself at all times. I didn’t defend myself from the headbutt, that’s my fault.”

