Kevin Holland has offered to step in for Darren Till.

It was announced earlier today that Till would no longer be competing against Marvin Vettori in the UFC Vegas 23 headliner taking place April 10 due to a broken collarbone.

That naturally didn’t come as pleasing news for Vettori who has had a history of opponents failing to show up or pulling out.

“Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it,” Vettori wrote. “Im next in line for the title, whoever has something to say show the fuck up in 2 weeks so I can whoop your ass and shut you off for good.”

Fortunately for Vettori, there is one middleweight who is down to fight anyone, anytime in Holland.

Holland — who went 5-0 in 2020 — has already accepted a short-notice fight with Vettori despite only losing a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson 10 days ago.

“I already accepted the fight an hour ago….. #callbigmouth”

All that is left is for Vettori’s side to agree to the fight.

“Kevin Holland has accepted to step in on short notice versus Marvin Vettori on April 10. His team says they are waiting on a reply from the other side, I’m told.”

What do you make of this news?