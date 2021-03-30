UFC on ABC 2 has last one half of it’s middleweight main event.

Darren Till recently took to social media to announce he is out of the fight due to injury.

“I’ve been sat here for a good few hours debating how to say this & put into words what I’m feeling & just going to say it straight… IVE BROKEN MY COLLARBONE! I’m out my fight next week against Marvin,” Till began. “Every person who is around me or who has been around me knows I train on a daily basis with fucked up knees, lower back, shoulders, hands and the list goes on. Yesterday while drilling I fell and straight away I knew I’d broken something. To say I’m fucking destroyed by it is an understatement. I’ve literally put my heart, soul, mind, physical body, cash, nutrition, sleep, recovery & then some into making sure I went out there next week & took his head off. And I was 100% sure I was going to… and with ease!!!

I’m sure he was thinking the same but ahh well…I am sorry @marvinvettori I hope you get a new opponent and we can do this sometime soon in the future, I respect you highly as a competitor.



“Funny story while we are on a subject of injuries, me and @stevengerrard have got the same doctor to fill us full of needles when we are going through severe pain or we did have the same because he’s retired now & the Doctor laughs every time he sees me and says it reminds me of him, no cartilage left but still willing to do anything to perform not letting injuries get in the way, and that is exactly how I am, that’s why I’m disgusted when I see half of these so called fighters crying off little ankle or toe injuries… get to fuck I want to say to all my supporters, I fucking love your support banter and the love you show me, it doesn’t go un-noticed. My team I love you all @teamkaobon ❤️ My management @mtkglobal & Daniel kinahan. What these do as a management is untold. ❤️ Big thank you as always to @danawhite & Hunter they do not get enough credit for the lengths they go to and beyond One thing, I know who doesn’t support me in this sport and I want you to keep that same energy as the new generation say Mark my words I will do anything and everything to become Middleweight world champion Peace see you all soon Even got the UFC to change the times of the Vegas event for the 1st time in history for us Europeans. Power moves.”

Vettori took to social media soon after to react to the news.

“Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it,” Vettori wrote. “Im next in line for the title, whoever has something to say show the fuck up in 2 weeks so I can whoop your ass and shut you off for good.”

