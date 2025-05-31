Ketlen Vieira Lands Dominant Decision Win Over Macy Chiasson – UFC Vegas 107 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ketlen Vieira Lands Dominant Decision Win Over Macy Chiasson - UFC Vegas 107 Highlights

Ketlen Vieira climbed back into the win column with a dominant decision victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday night.

Things got off to a hot start with Vieira unloading on Chiasson. That prompted Chiasson to tie up and stop the onslaught, but she offered little in return to try and steal back the opening round.

gettyimages 2218027809 612x612 1

Vieira maintained control for a majority of the second stanza, getting on top of Chiasson early and never letting her back up, logging more than four-and-a-half minutes of control time.

It was more of the same in the third as Vieira barely needed 20 seconds to get Chiasson back to the mat and settled into guard. With less than a minute to go, Chiasson managed to open up a pretty nasty cut near Vieira’s right eye. That prompted Vieira to back away and let Chiasson up, but by then, there was not enough time on the clock for Chiasson to mitigate the control time Vieira stacked up.

READ MORE:  Former UFC Star Kevin Lee Joins PFL, Set for Semifinal Clash with Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov
gettyimages 2218027787 612x612 1

Official Result: Ketlen Vieira def. Macy Chiasson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

gettyimages 2218027807 612x612 1
gettyimages 2218027820 612x612 1

Check out Highlights From Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 107:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts