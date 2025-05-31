Ketlen Vieira Lands Dominant Decision Win Over Macy Chiasson – UFC Vegas 107 Highlights

Ketlen Vieira climbed back into the win column with a dominant decision victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday night.

Things got off to a hot start with Vieira unloading on Chiasson. That prompted Chiasson to tie up and stop the onslaught, but she offered little in return to try and steal back the opening round.

Vieira maintained control for a majority of the second stanza, getting on top of Chiasson early and never letting her back up, logging more than four-and-a-half minutes of control time.

It was more of the same in the third as Vieira barely needed 20 seconds to get Chiasson back to the mat and settled into guard. With less than a minute to go, Chiasson managed to open up a pretty nasty cut near Vieira’s right eye. That prompted Vieira to back away and let Chiasson up, but by then, there was not enough time on the clock for Chiasson to mitigate the control time Vieira stacked up.

Official Result: Ketlen Vieira def. Macy Chiasson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Check out Highlights From Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 107: