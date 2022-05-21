LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira results throughout the night (Sat. May 21. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honors at the UFC Apex facility, a high-stakes bantamweight main event feature between former undisputed division champion, Holly Holm, and Brazilian puncher, the #6 ranked contender, Ketlen Vieira.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time after an almost two year layoff, Holm, a former undisputed bantamweight champion and tw0-time featherweight title challenger, most recently landed her second consecutive victory with a UFC Fight Island main event win against Irene Aldana back in October 2020.

For Vieira, the Manaus native has also landed victories in two of her last three Octagon appearances — rebounding with an impressive unanimous decision win over another former bantamweight champion, common-opponent, Miesha Tate in her main event debut back in November of last year.

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira – Results

UFC Vegas 55 Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Middleweight: Dusko Todorovic vs. Chidi Njokuani

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

UFC Vegas 55 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Lightweight: Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Jonathan Martinez

Featherweight: Felipe Colares vs. Chase Hooper

Strawweight: Sam Hughes vs. Elise Reed