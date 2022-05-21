LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira results throughout the night (Sat. May 21. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taking main event honors at the UFC Apex facility, a high-stakes bantamweight main event feature between former undisputed division champion, Holly Holm, and Brazilian puncher, the #6 ranked contender, Ketlen Vieira.
Returning to the Octagon for the first time after an almost two year layoff, Holm, a former undisputed bantamweight champion and tw0-time featherweight title challenger, most recently landed her second consecutive victory with a UFC Fight Island main event win against Irene Aldana back in October 2020.
For Vieira, the Manaus native has also landed victories in two of her last three Octagon appearances — rebounding with an impressive unanimous decision win over another former bantamweight champion, common-opponent, Miesha Tate in her main event debut back in November of last year.
UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira – Results
UFC Vegas 55 Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)
Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira
Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira
Middleweight: Dusko Todorovic vs. Chidi Njokuani
Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park
Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci
UFC Vegas 55 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)
Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter
Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski
Lightweight: Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic
Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Jonathan Martinez
Featherweight: Felipe Colares vs. Chase Hooper
Strawweight: Sam Hughes vs. Elise Reed