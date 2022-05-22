Despite landing a close, argued split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) victory over the #2 ranked former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm during last night’s UFC Vegas 55 main event, surging Brazilian contender, Ketlen Vieira claims she felt a “light tap” from the Albuquerque native during a standing rear-naked choke attempt.

Ketlen Vieira, who landed her seventh Octagon victory in last night’s main event victory, managed to just about scrape by with a close split decision win against Holm – adding the former undisputed bantamweight titleholder to a prior unanimous judging win against another former gold holder, common-foe, Miesha Tate in November of last year.

The Brazilian received some criticizm from her head coach, Andre Pederneiras ahead of the fifth and final frame at the UFC Apex facility, with the Octagon veteran insisting that his student was likely three rounds down to former titleholder, Holm, however, two of three judges sitting Octagon side handed Vieira the victory in the form of a split decision win.

Ketlen Vieira questions if Holly Holm actually tapped during their UFC Vegas 55 main event

Reflecting on her performance and win during her media availability backstage following UFC Vegas 55, Vieira claimed that during a notable standing rear-naked choke attempt, Holm, who managed to survive and grit through – that she had felt a “light tap”.

“I felt pretty good about that and I thought that she (Holly Holm) actually was doing a light tap,” Ketlen Vieira told assembled media. “I saw the ref come in close and when I looked over to see him coming close that’s when I think she took the opportunity because I looked away from what was going on and she escaped me.”

Vieira claimed that throughout the main event clash, Holm had attempted to stall and turn the fight into something of an “antigame”.

“I think she was doing more of an “antigame”, we use that term for soccer,” Kelten Vieira said. “That’s what she was doing, she was basically trying to neutralize me. She was just pressing me against the cage but nothing was happening, she just wanted me to stop fighting and I think that the judges actually saw that.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)