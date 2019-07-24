Kenny Florian: ‘Stars Are Aligning’ For Frankie Edgar To Beat Max Holloway

Spread the word!













Former UFC lightweight Kenny Florian thinks the stars are aligning for Frankie Edgar to defeat Max Holloway at UFC 240 this weekend.

The two will compete for the featherweight title in the event’s headliner in a fight that was previously scheduled twice. Injuries to both fighters called off the previous two fights but hopefully, the third time is a charm.

It won’t be the first time Edgar is going in as an underdog against a dominant Hawaiian champion either. After all, he upset BJ Penn to win the lightweight title back in 2010 before doing it again in a rematch. “The Answer” even stated that this fight felt like a familiar position to back then.

And Florian believes given the circumstances, it looks like Edgar could come away with the victory and become a two-division champion:

“I am actually gonna go with an underdog pick,” Florian said on his podcast with Jon Anik (via BJ Penn). “I think Frankie Edgar gets it done by decision against Max Holloway. I’m not saying it’s gonna be a dominant performance necessarily, but Frankie Edgar will find a way to win.

“I think there’s a reason why Frankie has been asking for this specific fight for a long time. I like the way he matches up against Max Holloway. Max, a tremendous fighter, but I think him coming off a loss, Frankie coming in pretty fresh being away for a little while, I think the stars are aligning here.”

What do you make of Florian’s prediction? Do you think Edgar has a chance to shock the world again?