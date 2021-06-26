Imo State-born striker, Kennedy ‘African Savage’ Nzechukwu was once more forced to rally from some early round adversity — and answered those questions once more in the form of a rallying third round knockout victory over Brazilian grappler, Danilo Marques in the featured prelim bout of UFC Vegas 30.

Now undefeated in his last three and improving to 9-1 as a professional, Nzechukwu gave up his back early in the first round against Marques, who climbed from a standing position and locked a body triangle at the fence, arguably taking the frame with a 10-8 margain.

In the second, Marques was once more able to utilise his grappling, but appeared to be fatiguing quite drastically. In the opening seconds of the third round, Marques was backed up to the Octagon fence himself as Nzechukwu began unloading with winging hooks and straights. As a sitting duck shelling up, Marques was left in no position to continue, with referee, Jason Herzog separating the two — handing Nzechukwu his second consecutive knockout win.

Below, catch the highlights from Nzechukwu’s rallying effort against Marques.

