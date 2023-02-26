Adult film star Kendra Lust questions if referees should stop fights following UFC wardrobe malfunction

Adult film actress and avid mixed martial arts fans and commenter, Kendra Lust has questioned if referees across the sport should call a halt to a fight after former UFC strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade explained how one of her breasts came out of her fight kit during her UFC Vegas 69 headliner with Erin Blanchfield last weekend.

Headlining the UFC Apex facility event in a short-notice clash with New Jersey native Blanchfield, Brazilian contender, Andrade replaced one-time flyweight title challenger and compatriot, Taila Santos on just a week’s notice.

Taking main event honors in her return to the flyweight limit, Andrade suffered an eventual second round rear-naked choke submission loss to the invicta FC alum on short notice – seeing her impressive run of three consecutive victories come to a crashing halt.

Following the upset subnmission loss, Andrade explained how she experienced a wardrobe malfunction en route to her loss to Blanchfield, with one of her breasts coming from her fight kit during the main event bout.

“This is not an excuse, but when she (Erin Blanchfield) came in for the takedown, I lost focus,” Jessica Andrade said during a post-fight interview. “Because when she moved in, she put her shoulder just under my top and my breast completely slipped out. I lost focus and forgot to counter.”

“All I could think was my breast,” Jessica Andrade explained. “When I used my hand to put my breast back in the top, that’s when she was able to take me down. It’s all part of the game, though. It’s not an excuse. She really had a great gameplan. It wasn’t on purpose.”

Adult film star Kendra Lust weighs in on Jessica Andrade’s wardrobe malfunction

Sharing her thoughts on the stoppage, adult film star, Kendra Lust questioned if referees should call a halt to fights after fighters suffer from wardrobe malfunctions.



“Question should the ref stop a fight if a girls b**b comes out during the fight?” Kendra Lust tweeted.