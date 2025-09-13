Kelvin Gastelum Secures Unanimous Decision Over Dustin Stoltzfus – Noche UFC Highlights

Kelvin Gastelum added another big win to his resume, defeating Dustin Stoltzfus at Noche UFC.

Gastelum came out swinging big in the round, rocking Stoltzfus early. However, it was Stoltzfus who ended the round on top, scoring a late takedown and nearly cinching in a guillotine. Gastelum fended off the submission attempt, but ate a couple more stinging kicks to the body as the first came to a close.

Gastelum opened the second similarly, connecting with a left that had Stoltzfus on wobbly legs. Stoltzfus weathered the storm, but eventually hit the mat after eating a three-piece from Gastelum. Stoltzfus shot in for a desperation takedown, getting Gastelum to the mat and nearly cinching in a d’arce choke before dropping some bombs on the former interim title challenger.

While Stoltzfus had his moments in the second, the third was all Gastelum, who continued to light up his opponent with a bevy of left hands.

Official Result: Kelvin Gastelum def. Dustin Stoltzfus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus at Noche UFC: