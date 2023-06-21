Former UFC title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum is ready to take on one of the UFC’s brightest prospects in what is a ‘sink or swim’ fight.

Following his win over Chris Curtis at UFC 287, Gastelum announce that he would be moving down a weight class. Listed at only 5’9, Gastelum always seemed more suited for the 170lb limit, but weight issues forced him to move up to middleweight.

At first, Gastelum enjoyed success at 185lbs, defeating the likes of Tim Kennedy, Michael Bisping and Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza, leading up to his eventual interim title fight with Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately for Gastelum, since that epic battle with ‘Stylebender’ he has went 2-5, making him reconsider his weight class.

Kelvin Gastelum accepts Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

Never in the habit of taking easy fights, Gastelum has wasted no time in going for one of the best up-and-comers that welterweight has to offer. Undefeated 17-0 (all stoppage wins) Shavkat Rakhmonov has torn his way through welterweight and recently sent a call out to Gastelum via Twitter.

Of course accepting Gastelum sees it as a huge opportunity to get him towards a title, he took to his YouTube channel to explain more.

“My Twitter was going off, All of a sudden, I see a tweet from Shavkat Rakhmonov,” Gastelum said. “I thought it was interesting. I like the callout. I appreciate the callout. I like the fight. I mean, these are the kind of fights that I want in the welterweight division. This puts me right in the mix, swimming with the sharks. It’s either sink of swim.

“This puts me up there with some really fun fights given I win this, which I will,” continued Gastelum. “Officially, I accept the challenge… Not only that, I’ll give you a date. Dana (White) was talking about doing a huge Mexican Independence Day event in Las Vegas, which happens to be September 16… Me, being an outstanding Mexican-American, I would gladly represent where my people have come from… Let’s get it on. I accept Shavkat.” (H/T MMA News)

Kelvin Gastelum talks Rakhmonov bout

Who wins, Kelvin Gastelum or Shavkat Rakhmonov?