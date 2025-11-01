Kaynan Duarte: The Atos Ace

Representing the renowned Atos Jiu-Jitsu academy, Kaynan Duarte has become a force in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu. Duarte has amassed a massive trophy case that includes numerous gi and no-gi world titles.

His journey from a curious kid in Brazil's urban sprawl to 4x ADCC champ, exemplifies the transformative power of Jiu-Jitsu. Check out below how Kaynan Duarte became a BJJ phenom and elevated the sport.

Kaynan Duarte’s Entry Into Grappling

Kaynan Duarte’s early days in the sport were steeped in family influence and humble beginnings. Growing up in a tight-knitting Brazilian family, he was surrounded by cousins passionate about martial arts. At age 10, under pressure from his older relatives, Kaynan dipped his toes into Judo. He was drawn in by its throws and grips that mirrored the rough-and-tumble play of his neighborhood kids.

But it was a cousin, an active BJJ practitioner, who ignited a deep fire within him. “Judo gave me the base, but Jiu-Jitsu felt like home.” The transition was seamless; Judo’s emphasis on leverage and control primed him for the ground-based chess of Jiu-Jitsu. He began his Jiu-Jitsu journey training under black belt José Luis in São Paulo.

As Kaynan’s potential began to grow, he decided that he needed to travel to bigger gyms to increase his talent. To accelerate his growth, he made pilgrimages to elite camps: first to Cícero Costa’s academy and then Paulo Ledesma’s Atos-affiliated school in Bauru. These trips, often on a shoestring budget, exposed him to high-level sparring and diverse styles

By his mid-teens, Duarte began competing locally around São Paulo, slowly making a name for himself. He showed a great fundamental guard that stifled opponents. After getting some attention on the local stage, Kaynan was introduced to Atos leader André Galvão. The legend invited the young grappler to the US to train and compete at the UAEJJF LA Grand Slam.

At 18, Kaynan Duarte was ready to show the world his abilities and compete on the national stage. The young athlete thrived in one of the top BJJ academies and quickly became one of the world’s best Jiu-Jitsu athletes. Training in the California sun marked a turning point for Duarte. He won nearly every major championship at the purple and brown belt before earning his black belt in 2018. As a new black belt, Kaynan was ready to take on the world’s best.

Kaynan Becomes An Elite Athlete

Since André Galvão promoted Kaynan Duarte to black belt, he has firmly made his mark as an elite athlete. Since 2018, Duarte has dominated the competition in both gi and no-gi. 2019 was his coming out year as Kaynan won his first ADCC championship and then double gold at IBJJF Worlds(Duarte was stripped of these medals after a failed drug test.)

Despite the setback, Kaynan came back from the suspension to win the world title in 2021 and repeated as champ in 2022. In both events, Duarte came up just short of double gold, but lost in the absolute divisions. Despite the loss to Fellipe Andrew in the 2022 IBJJF championship, he wasn’t deterred.

In 2024, Duarte put on arguably the best performance of his young career at the 2022 ADCC Championship. He trained for over a year, specifically training to win double gold at this event. This was the best Kaynan we had ever seen as he put on an incredible grappling display. The Atos ace didn’t just win, but dominated the competition.

He submitted all but one opponent during his incredible 2024 ADCC run. This included submitting former champion Cyborg Abreu with his signature guillotine choke and former IBJJF champion Rafael Lovato Jr. He then put the stamp on his incredible run by submitting Cyborg in the absolute finals with another guillotine choke.

This performance is considered one of the greatest runs in ADCC history. There is no doubt that the current era of grappling belongs to Kayan Duarte. At 27, Duarte has already accomplished every feat possible in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu multiple times. He has undoubtedly proved that he is one of the greatest in the sport’s history.