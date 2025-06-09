Kayla Harrison warned against Amanda Nunes title fight after UFC 316: ‘It’s a very, very bad idea’

Just days after ascending to the bantamweight throne at UFC 316, Kayla Harrison has been warned to avoid an expected super fight with the returning Amanda Nunes next — with Octagon alum, Demetrious Johnson claiming a pairing with the Brazilian is a “very, very bad idea.

Harrison, who improved her Octagon record to 3-0 in just over a year over the weekend, secured the bantamweight crown at the first time of asking — submitting Julianna Pena.

And toppling the two-time bantamweight champion, Ohio grappling ace, Harrison asserted her dominance early through her wrestling, eventually forcing a buzzer-beating second round kimura submission to win the crown.

In the moments after the win, Harrison was joined in the Octagon by former American Top Team training partner, Nunes, who confirmed earlier this year her intentions to make a stunning retirement u-turn and fight for her former gold.

But as far as ex-flyweight kingpin, Johnson is concerned, Harrison should just retire at this stage. Warning her to boot, that a showdown with the dominant Bahia native could turn ugly for her.

Kayla Harrison warned against Amanda Nunes fight

“If I was Kayla Harrison, I would retire from the sport,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “Don’t fight Amanda Nunes.”

“Kayla Harrison is calling out Amanda Nunes,” Johnson continued. “I think that’s a very, very bad idea. Yes, Kayla Harrison is a world champion, but when you look at the roster of what Amanda Nunes fought and what Kayla Harrison fought, there’s no f*cking comparison. There’s not one comparison at all. You had Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cat Zingano, (Germaine De Randamie), Valentina Shevchenko. Just the talent pool Amanda Nunes has fought in mixed martial arts, blows everything that Kayla Harrison has done in her entire career, just the talent pool.