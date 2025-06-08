Kayla Harrison discusses importance of Amanda Nunes fight

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison has discussed the importance of her seemingly inevitable superfight against former champion Amanda Nunes.

Last night, Kayla Harrison picked up the biggest win of her mixed martial arts career. She was able to dominate and defeat Julianna Pena, claiming the bantamweight crown in the process. While Pena may not have been on her level on the night, there’s certainly someone out there who is – and her name is Amanda Nunes.

After the bout, Nunes came into the ring and had a face-off with Kayla Harrison. While the two were very respectful with one another, there’s no denying that both know just how big this fight is going to be. They are easily two of the most successful female fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and when they square off, it’s going to be an absolutely mammoth collision.

Of course, we don’t have a date or a time yet, but we do know that the UFC is actively invested in making it happen. For Nunes, her legacy is already secure – and as Kayla Harrison made clear, that’s exactly what she wants to go after. In the post-fight press conference, she made it known that this is going to be one of the biggest fights in recent memory.

Kayla Harrison’s view on Amanda Nunes fight

Listen, I’m going to give Amanda as much time to prepare, I want her to be the best her,” Harrison said at the UFC 316 post-fight press conference. “I’m going to be the best me, and we’re going to go in there and make absolute magic in the UFC women’s division. We’re going to break some records and make some history. We’re both going to make a lot of money doing it, and we’re going to bring women’s MMA to a whole new level.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie