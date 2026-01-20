Kayla Harrison’s manager provides update regarding neck surgery and her future

Kayla Harrison‘s manager Ali Abdelaziz has provided an update on her future in the wake of her recent neck surgery.

As we know, Kayla Harrison is out of her proposed superfight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 324. The man was for the two to battle out another for the world title, but just a matter of days ago, Kayla revealed that he was forced to undergo neck surgery that means the contest needs to be postponed. Understandably, there was a lot of disappointment among MMA fans, followed by a lot of sympathy for Kayla.

It’s tough to know when Kayla Harrison will be back in the cage, or if she will even be able to return, depending on the extent of her recovery. Some have suggested that she could end up facing off against Nunes on the UFC White House card, but again, that may be a step too far depending on what kind of rehab she needs to go through.

In a recent interview, Ali Abdelaziz provided an update on what Kayla Harrison was having to endure, as well as the possibility of her fighting at the White House.

Ali Abdelaziz on Kayla Harrison’s surgery and recovery

“She couldn’t lift her arm,” he shared. “She literally went and got an injection, a whole bunch of medicine, anti-inflammatory, nothing worked. The UFC flew her to New York and the doctors said immediately she needs surgery because if she doesn’t get a surgery, this can paralyse her.”

“Nothing’s impossible for this young lady,” Ali Abdelaziz said when asked about Harrison fighting at the White House by Submission Radio. “She is so driven and she’s so disciplined and she’s so motivated. At the end of the day, we can’t go against science but this is the goal. This is the perfect scenario. This is what we want… If she’s 80-70 [percent], she will be fighting.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Harrison vs Nunes is the biggest fight you can make in women’s mixed martial arts right now, and that much is obvious. Hopefully, we get the chance to see it one day.