Kayla Harrison Looking to Stomp Henry Cejudo In Next Meeting: “It’s On!”

Kayla Harrison is ready to throw down with fellow Olympic champion Henry Cejudo.

For years, Harrison and the former two-division UFC titleholder have been going back and forth in interviews and on social media. In October, Harrison said she was going to “f*ck him up” after ‘Triple C’ suggested that she would have some difficulty dealing with her UFC 307 opponent Ketlen Vieira.

“Bro, you better get your boy f*cking Henry,” Harrison told Ali Abdelaziz, who represents both fighters on an episode of UFC Embedded. “I’m going to f*ck him up. After he talked all that sh*t, he was like, ‘But, I’ve got to go with Kayla.’ Oh yeah. I f*cking watched it. I’m telling you, he’s jealous because I have more gold medals than him. He can’t handle it – his little fragile ego.”

Five years before that, Harrison interrupted an interview with Cejudo and stated that if she didn’t meet certain expectations in her MMA career, she would give ‘Triple C’ 1,000 pushups.

“I told Henry that if I retire and I don’t meet and I don’t meet certain expectations, I’ll give him a thousand anytime pushups,” Harrison said in the below clip. “That’s how confident I am that I’m going to take this self-proclaimed title as greatest combat athlete of all time. “I said, ‘This is all I want from you. When I take that title, you owe me 100 anytime pushups and you would bend the knee.'”

Kayla Harrison is one win away from becoming a uFC champion

Half a decade later, it sounds like Kayla Harrison is getting ready to cash in.

“Oh it’s on,” Harrison wrote on X after a user asked if the bet with Cejudo is still on.

Before Harrison gets 100 pushups out of Cejudo, she’ll first have to get past Julianna Pena.

As announced by Dana White, Harrison will challenge ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ at UFC 316 when the promotion heads back to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 7.

It will be Pena’s first time defending the title since taking it from Raquel Pennington via a highly controversial split decision in October.