Kayla Harrison Dominates aspen ladd in return, calls out Cris Cyborg – PFL Championships (Highlights)

Kayla Harrison returned to the win column on Friday night at the PFL’s final event of 2023.

After coming up short against Larissa Pacheco in the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight championship tournament final, Harrison looked better than ever, taking down her opponent, former UFC standout Aspen Ladd, with authority less than a minute into the opening round of their 150-pound showcase.

Harrison showed significant improvement in her striking skills throughout the 15-minute affair, but it was ultimately her ability to take down and control Ladd in each of the three rounds that led to her successful return.

Ladd’s toughness was on full display and at times, she managed to hold her own with Harrison on the ground, but in the end, the two-time Olympic gold medalist proved to be too much for Ladd to handle.

Official Result: Kayla Harrison def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Following the contest, Harrison called for a clash with current Bellator MMA world champion Cris Cyborg.

Check Out Highlights From Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd at the 2023 PFL Championships below:

