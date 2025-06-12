Kayla Harrison doesn’t want Amanda Nunes relationship to end up like Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

Following comments from Amanda Nunes suggesting that she left American Top Team to avoid a potential conflict with Kayla Harrison, the UFC women’s bantamweight champion has made it clear that she doesn’t want there to be any animosity between the two of them.

In the immediate aftermath of Kayla Harrison’s win over Julianna Pena at UFC 316 last weekend, she called Amanda Nunes into the cage. It’s a fight that has been brewing for a long time now and finally, it appears as if we’re going to get to see it. These two women have been on a collision course for what feels like forever, and it’s hard not to get excited about what this showdown will look like.

Of course, right now, Amanda Nunes has by far the better body of work in mixed martial arts – but in combat sports as a whole, Kayla Harrison has accomplished a great amount, which includes two Olympic gold medals. Regardless of which way you look at it, this is one of the biggest fights in the history of women’s MMA, and even that might be an understatement.

In a recent interview, Kayla Harrison made it known that while she’s willing to go back and forth, she doesn’t want to end up developing a real, bitter rivalry with ‘The Lioness’.

Kayla Harrison’s view on Amanda Nunes fight

“My hope is we can do this the martial artist way and just show up and have respect and bring out the absolute best in each other,” Harrison said. “I do not want a Colby-Masvidal situation. That would suck.

“But I’m ATT till I die. Don’t f*ck with my homies. I’m an ATT girl through and through. Those are my people. I’m OK defending myself. You know I’m not shy. I’m not afraid to chirp back if I need to.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting