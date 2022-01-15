Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

On the UFC Vegas 46 main card, we had a big flyweight fight with title implications when Katlyn Chookagian rematched Jennifer Maia.

In the first round, ‘Blonde Fighter’ displayed her slick striking and effective wrestling skills to take an early lead.

It was a similar story in the second stanza as Chookagian landed frequently and eventually found herself in a dominant grappling position.

The fight remained on the feet throughout round three which Chookagian was able to dominate from range with lots of volume.

OFFICIAL DECISION. Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.

