There was some controversy in the Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo fight last night.

Chookagian ended up winning a unanimous decision in her women’s flyweight contest with Araujo on the UFC 262 main card. However, it was revealed that Chookagian may have tapped during a mounted submission attempt from Araujo in the second round.

Although it was brought up by the commentary team following the second round, they appeared to agree that it wasn’t a tap.

However, others disagree.

Did Chookagian (-140) Tap or Not?



You be the judge 🧑‍⚖️ #UFC262pic.twitter.com/AhFZnFWYmM — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 16, 2021

Naturally, Chookagian denied she tapped as she felt the submission attempt wasn’t in place for her to even need to tap in the first place.

“What submission?” Chookagian said in the post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “You have to have your hands locked to have the submission. She had a headlock because she doesn’t know her jiu-jitsu. Yeah, no (there was no tap). You have to have a submission to get the tap. Definitely not.”

As for what’s next, Chookagian — who is now on a two-fight winning streak — is looking towards a new opponent in Alexa Grasso.

“I’ve been in this division since it opened,” Chookagian added. “I’ve beat No. 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, so obviously I’ll fight anyone. But the one girl that’s in the top 10 that I haven’t fought is Alexa Grasso.

“Everyone talks about how good her boxing is and when I watch that, I get a bit of a chip on my shoulder. I think I have the best boxing in the division, so that fight interests me, but I’ll fight anyone. I don’t care.”

Given that Chookagian lost to Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade, a win over Grasso and a few others would likely be required if she was to challenge for the title again.