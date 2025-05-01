‘Smooth’ Simeon Powell Demolishes Karl Albrektsson in Light Heavyweight Clash – PFL 4 Highlights

Simeon Powell moved on to the second round of the PFL world tournament via a vicious second-round TKO over Karl Albrektsson on Thursday night.

The first round was mostly fought in the clinch with Albrektsson desperately trying to close the distance and keep Powell from unleashing his power.

Unfortunately for Albrektsson, that strategy didn’t work for long.

Two minutes into the second stanza, Powell managed to get Albrektsson’s back against the fence and unleashed a flurry of strikes and a couple of slicing elbows, the latter of which put the Swede down, leading to the referee’s stoppage.

Official Result: Simeon Powell def. Karl Albrektsson via TKO (strikes) at 2:05 of Round 2.

With the win, Powell moves on to the second round of the light heavyweight tournament.

Check Out Highlights From Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell at PFL 4: