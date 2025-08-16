Karine Silva Snatches Controversial Win Over Dione Barbosa – UFC 319 Highlights

Karine Silva climbed back into the win column at UFC 319 with a highly controversial decision victory over Dione Barbosa.

Despite coming in as a 2-to-1 underdog, Barbosa looked spectacular in the opening round. She used her striking to stifle Silva’s offense early on and nearly finished the fight in the first after locking in an armbar in the waning seconds of the stanza.

Barbosa’s dominant display continued in the second as she put Silva’s back on the mat for much of the round. Silva attempted to throw up some offense from her back, nearly cinching in a triangle, but Barbosa ultimately fought her way out of the hold.

Five minutes away from what could be her second straight loss inside the Octagon, Silva showed some urgency in the third and final round, fishing for a guillotine and nearly catching Barbosa in a d’arce choke. Unfortunately for Silva, Barbosa scrambled her way to safety and managed to retake top control, where she would remain for the remainder of the fight.

While the live crowd seemed to see the fight in favor of Barbosa, it was Silva who came out on top via decision. Following the announcement from Bruce Buffer, Daniel Cormier expressed confusion over the result while Joe Rogan dubbed it a “bad decision.”

Official Result: Karine Silva def. Dione Barbosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa at UFC 319: