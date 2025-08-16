Karine Silva Snatches Controversial Win Over Dione Barbosa – UFC 319 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa - UFC 319 Highlights

Karine Silva climbed back into the win column at UFC 319 with a highly controversial decision victory over Dione Barbosa.

Despite coming in as a 2-to-1 underdog, Barbosa looked spectacular in the opening round. She used her striking to stifle Silva’s offense early on and nearly finished the fight in the first after locking in an armbar in the waning seconds of the stanza.

gettyimages 2230503955 612x612 1

Barbosa’s dominant display continued in the second as she put Silva’s back on the mat for much of the round. Silva attempted to throw up some offense from her back, nearly cinching in a triangle, but Barbosa ultimately fought her way out of the hold.

READ MORE:  "Absolute Dogfight" Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev Given Official Pick by Former UFC Champ
gettyimages 2230504774 612x612 1

Five minutes away from what could be her second straight loss inside the Octagon, Silva showed some urgency in the third and final round, fishing for a guillotine and nearly catching Barbosa in a d’arce choke. Unfortunately for Silva, Barbosa scrambled her way to safety and managed to retake top control, where she would remain for the remainder of the fight.

gettyimages 2230504797 612x612 1

While the live crowd seemed to see the fight in favor of Barbosa, it was Silva who came out on top via decision. Following the announcement from Bruce Buffer, Daniel Cormier expressed confusion over the result while Joe Rogan dubbed it a “bad decision.”

READ MORE:  Kayla Harrison Slams Henry Cejudo Over Stating the UFC Has No American Champions

Official Result: Karine Silva def. Dione Barbosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa at UFC 319:

READ MORE:  Lerone Murphy Ready to Upset the Betting Market with a Knockout Against Aaron Pico at UFC 319

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts