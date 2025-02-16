Joe Rogan gives his thoughts on UFC’s heavyweight division

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the state of the promotion’s heavyweight division.

As we know, Joe Rogan has been part of the UFC family for many, many years. He’s seen a lot of great fighters come and go, and that’s especially true within the context of the heavyweight division. Since the company first rose to prominence, there have been some real highs and lows at heavyweight – and that’s an understatement.

In the mind of Joe Rogan, however, things aren’t looking great right now. Outside of Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones, there isn’t a whole lot of depth when you analyze things from top to bottom.

Joe Rogan spoke about it during a recent fight companion event at UFC 312.

Joe Rogan’s view on UFC heavyweight division

“Man, the heavyweight division is so shallow,” the 57-year-old said.

“I was just thinking that the other day because if they don’t make Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, what is compelling?

“Unless they bring Francis [Ngannou] back. Unless the PFL collapses, and he gets released.”

Joe Rogan went on to give his thoughts on Tallison Teixeira, who made quite the impact on the UFC 312 card.

“That guy just rose to the top of the heap,” Rogan insisted.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s a f—— problem. Let’s see what his ground game is like because Aspinall is fast as f— and a black belt on the ground. You can’t give him Aspinall right away from Tafa, but this is his introduction.

“What we have now is some new blood. Now we’ve gotta get some more.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

While you may not agree with Rogan, there’s certainly something to be said for the depth at heavyweight. Hopefully, we do see some new faces rise up through the ranks soon.