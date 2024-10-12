Watch: Aline Pereira Brutal Knockout Finish, Credits Brother Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira for Iconic Left Hook at Karate Combat

Aline Pereira earned an impressive left hook knockout at Karate Combat 50 against Dee Begley. She credits her older brother, UFC champion ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira, for the KO shot.

Aline Pereira Left Hook KO at Karate Combat

Aline Pereira came from a kickboxing background like her brother and was a one-time title challenger in GLORY. She started her MMA career in 2022 but faced a loss in her debut. Since then, she has one win and two losses, making her current record 1-2. From there, she switched to Karate Combat and made her promotional debut this past weekend.

Originally, the fight was scheduled at 125 pounds, but after Begley struggled with her weight cut, it was changed to a 130-pound catchweight. Even with the change, Begley still missed weight, coming in four pounds over, and was fined 40% of her purse.

In the first round, Pereira landed a perfect left hook. After dropping Begley to the ground, Aline delivered several follow-up punches, leading to a referee stoppage.

Check out the knockout from Karate Combat 50 below:

AND THE WINNER IS…. CHAMA. 🗿



Aline Pereira knocked her opponent Dee Begley out in a VICIOUS punch and finished her with some GNP.



Aline clearly lived up to the Pereira name, and were excited to have her be a part of Karate Combat! #KC50 brought to you by @DeLoreanlabs &… pic.twitter.com/FrkPLxJ9Eg — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) October 12, 2024

Aline Pereira, after the knockout, gave thanks to her brother ‘Poatan.’ She said:

“That’s the Pereira left hook. My big brother’s the one that showed me.”