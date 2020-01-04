Kamaru Usman Wants To Break Welterweight Consecutive Win Record Against Record Holder ‘GSP’

Spread the word!













Kamaru Usman now has a successful title defense under his belt. Usman put Colby Covington away in the fifth round of their epic UFC 245 main event after breaking “Chaos'” jaw midway through the contest.

Now, Usman is looking past his rivalry with Covington and is ready to look forward to a new opponent in 2020. There are plenty of potential opponents at 170 pounds such as Jorge Masvidal or Leon Edwards. However, Usman would love to match up with former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre, as “The Nigerian Nightmare” recently told MMA Fighting.

“Leon Edwards is doing well. He’s a guy who could be deserving of a shot. Masvidal, also another guy that could be deserving of a shot. Woodley, if he goes out and gets a couple more wins, he’s deserving of a shot, too,” Usman said.

“2020, the only thing that makes sense, I’m right there about to break the record for most consecutive wins [at welterweight] and I’m the champion. The guy that holds the record, the guy that’s just above me, is Georges St-Pierre. It’s only right that I break that record on Georges St-Pierre.”

Currently, St-Pierre holds the all-time record for most consecutive wins at 170 pounds, with 12 in a row. Usman would like the opportunity to break that record, and do so by beating St-Pierre himself. As of right now, Usman has 11 victories in a row at welterweight under the UFC’s banner.

“Think about that fight. Georges St-Pierre has the record, I’m coming for the record and in order for me to break the record, I fight him for the record,” Usman said. “I can’t think of a better way to get that record than to fight somebody like Georges.

“With all due respect, I’ve got a lot of respect for Georges. He’s the guy I watched coming into the sport. That’s a fight that a lot of guys dream of. Not just we’re going to get paid but I dream of that fight as a competitor. Competing against one of the best to ever do it. I think it would be a tremendous fight.”

Do you want to see Usman fight St-Pierre in 2020?