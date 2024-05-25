Jan Blachowicz calls for fight with UFC star Kamaru Usman: ‘If you still feel the same, let’s do it’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz has called for a fight with former welterweight titleholder, Kamaru Usman – claiming if the Auchi native still believes he can defeat him following their face-off years ago, they can still share the Octagon.

Blachowicz, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder and the current number four ranked divisional contender, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 291 back in July, suffering a close, split decision defeat to Alex Pereira in the pair’s title-eliminator clash.

As for former pound-for-pound number one, Usman, the Nigerian veteran has himself been out of action since October, suffering a controversial majority decision loss to the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice middleweight divisional bow.

And sharing a notable face-off with Polish favorite, Blachowicz two years ago, Usman claimed that an apparent size difference between the duo was non-existent, believing a matchup would favor him.

Jan Blachowicz offers to fight Kamaru Usman

“I wouldn’t have called for 205 (pounds) if I didn’t think at that point that the style favored me and I could do it,” Kamaru Usman explained. “Everybody’s got power when the fight starts, but you grab their leg and you drag him down, the fight completely changes. And that’s exactly what I was gonna do. Glover Teixeira did the exact same thing to him.”

And replying to Usman’s comments, Blachowicz claimed if the former champion felt the same way about a potential pairing – he would happily meet him front and center in the Octagon.

“If you still feel the same about it @USMAN84kg, let’s do,” Jan Blachowicz posted on his official X account. “I will be ready.”

If you still feel the same about it @USMAN84kg, let’s go. I will be ready. https://t.co/hiYf2MvhtK — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 25, 2024

Winning vacant light heavyweight gold back in 2020, Blachowicz turned in a stunning knockout win over Dominick Reyes, before securing his one and only successful title defense in a decision win over then-middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

