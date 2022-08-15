Leon Edwards claims money has ‘changed’ Kamaru Usman: ‘He looks like Terry Crews from ‘White Chicks”

Ahead of his incoming UFC 278 headliner this weekend, incoming welterweight championship challenger, Leon Edwards has claimed “money” has polluted and changed champion, Kamaru Usman as the duo prepare to share the Octagon for a second time.

Undefeated in his last 10 straight outings, Birmingham native, Edwards looks to avenge a December 2015 decision loss to welterweight champion, Usman, attempting to clinch promotional gold at the first time of trying.

The Team Renagade BJJ & MMA staple returns for the first time in over a year, having most recently survived a late fifth round rally against Nate Diaz to defeat the Stockton native with a unanimous decision win in June of last year.

As for Usman, the Auchi native looks to lock up his staggering sixth successful title knockback this weekend in Salt Lake City, and add Edwards to a run of title wins against the duo of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington – landing two wins over each, in between a knockout success against Gilbert Burns.

Leon Edwards fires some humorous barbs in the direction of Kamaru Usman

Poking fun at Usman’s style and appearance ahead of their Vivint Arena title re-run, Edwards has noticed the Nigerian’s tendency to make public appearances – sans shirts, claiming the welterweight champion is reminiscent of actor, Terry Crews during his role in the 2004 comedy, White Chicks.

“You know Terry Crews from White Chicks? He (Kamaru Usman) looks like that guy from White Chicks,” Leon Edwards said of Kamaru Usman on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “He’s changed. Never got a t-shirt on. The money’s gotten to his head.”

Amongst other notable victories since his most recent career loss, in the form of his defeat against Usman, Edwards has landed victories over the likes of Donald Cerrone, former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, as well as the aforenoted veteran, Diaz.