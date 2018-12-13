Kamaru Usman Signs Bout Agreement To Fight Tyron Woodley

As he has many times before, Tyron Woodley has been mixing it up with his boss Dana White in the media. The polarizing welterweight champ recently claimed he’s treated differently than other champions.

After his second-round submission win over Darren Till at UFC 228, Woodley underwent surgery for a dislocated thumb. The UFC supposedly still wanted him to headline January’s UFC 233 against former interim champion Colby Covington, but he wasn’t ready. That card was postponed earlier today due to it not having a suitable headliner.

And while Woodley was expected to meet his rival ‘Chaos,’ apparently something else is cooking behind the scenes. Surging contender Kamaru Usman posted on social media that he had already signed a bout agreement to fight Woodley. Check it out:

Usman didn’t name a date nor a location for the perceived title fight. The rising star has won nine straight fights in the Octagon. His most recent bout was a dominant unanimous decision win over former champion Rafael dos Anjos at November 30’s The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Finale.

It’s somewhat of a surprise to not see Covington get the fight nonetheless. He appeared to have talked his way into a fight with Woodley, but that ship seems to have sailed for now. Perhaps it due in part to White’s suggesting that “Chaos” turned down his opportunity to fight for the title.

Either way, Usman is ready to take on “The Chosen One,” and that would be a huge title fight at 170 pounds. Who would you pick to emerge on top?