Breaking: UFC 233 Postponed Until Further Notice

The UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2019 – UFC 233 from Anaheim, Calif. – has reportedly been called off for now.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC decided that they would rearrange its PPV schedule for the upcoming year. As a result, UFC 233 will no longer take place on January 26 in Anaheim. It will apparently be moved to a later date:

Breaking: UFC is rearranging its pay-per-view schedule. UFC 233 will no longer take place on Jan. 26 in Anaheim, due to a combination of factors. That PPV will change to another date, so 2019 will still feature the same amount of PPVs as originally planned. More info coming. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 12, 2018

UFC 233 was originally set to feature a TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo flyweight title fight in the main event. That fight was moved to January 19’s UFC debut on streaming service ESPN+, however, paving the way for UFC 233 to be postponed completely.

Ben Askren was also reported to make his UFC debut against former champion Robbie Lawler at the event.

The rescheduling of the event remains unknown, but it would appear that another month will have two pay-per-view events for now. The following month’s pay-per-view, UFC 234 from Melbourne, Australia, will keep its original event numbering.