Kamaru Usman believes that he is the rightful pound-for-pound number one in the world.

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has been racking impressive wins, looking better each time he sets foot inside the cage. After a dominant win over Chan Sung “The Korean Zombie” Jung in April, Volkanovski returned to action against Max Holloway to put an end to their rivalry with a decisive third win over “Blessed” at UFC 276.

Many have touted “The Great” to be at the top of the pound-for-pound list, and while “The Nigerian Nightmare” does acknowledge Volkanovski’s achievements, he still sees himself over him in the rankings.

Kamaru Usman reveals why he’s the top pound-for-pound king above Alex Volkanovski

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Kamaru Usman talked about Alex Volkanovski’s dominant run. He heaped praises on the 145 lb champ but believes he’s still at the top of the UFC food chain.

“(Not every) pound-for-pound fighter in the world can step in there three times in a year and put on three spectacular – not just spectacular performances, put on three humungous performances,” Usman said. “And if you don’t believe me, you can ask the company what the numbers were for those three fights combined. So it’s not just being able to go in there and do it – not just be able to do it, do it spectacularly.

“And I think right now I’m the best at doing that, even though it’s a very, very slim margin. You know, I love all these guys. Volkanovski, just a great guy – love him. Izzy, as well. These are all my guys.” (ht MMA Junkie)

Kamaru Usman is set to face Leon Edwards in his next title defense on Aug 20. Their headlining bout for UFC 278 will take place at the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah.