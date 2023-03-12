Kamaru Usman seeks redemption against Leon Edwards at UFC 286: ‘It’s a matter of remembering who I am’

Kamaru Usman is on a mission to re-capture the UFC welterweight title at UFC 286.

The former champion will face Leon Edwards in a trilogy fight on March 18. Last August, Usman was a round away from retaining his title. Edwards threw a last-minute head kick to claim UFC gold for the first time. It was Usman’s first loss in 16 UFC fights.

Now, “The Nigerian Nightmare” is determined to prove himself against Edwards at the O2 Arena in London, England.

He shared his mindset heading into his return to action during an episode of “Anatomy of a Fighter”.

“For me, it’s imperative that I continue to be honest with myself… I can’t lie to myself and trick it, because once [we] get [in the octagon] your heart truly knows. I try to be as honest with myself as possible. There is a process, you know, when you get hit with a certain technique you have to make sure that doesn’t happen again. It’s a matter of me still remembering who I am, going in there and being mindful of what has happened. But ultimately, reminding him who he is. Who he’s less than.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Before his 2022 loss against Edwards, Usman was on a tear in the welterweight division. He defended the throne against Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns. He will aim to recapture UFC gold on March 18.