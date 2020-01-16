Kamaru Usman Not Interested In Jorge Masvidal’s ‘Mediocre’ BMF Title

Spread the word!













One of the biggest possible matchups to be made at 170 pounds is a bout between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal seemingly earned a title opportunity after his amazing run in 2019. He kicked the year off with a big knockout win over Darren Till, followed by a record-breaking five-second knockout win over Ben Askren, and finally becoming the BMF Champion by defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Now, Masvidal is waiting for his first fight of 2020, which could go one of two ways. A massive money fight with Conor McGregor, or a welterweight title opportunity against Kamaru Usman. Usman and Masvidal have exchanged words through the media over the past several weeks. Earlier today (Thurs. January 16, 2020), Usman held a press conference in Las Vegas during UFC 246 media day.

Usman was asked about a potential fight with Masvidal, and possibly taking his BMF belt. “The Nigerian Nightmare” said he has no interest in “Gamebred’s” mediocre title. (H/T ESPN’s Brett Okamoto)

“I’m not intetested in a title for mediocrity. I have gold. That’s what matters to me. Last time I checked the value in gold is higher than silver.”

Both Usman and Masvidal are in town for UFC 246 this weekend, which will see Conor McGregor return at welterweight to take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Should McGregor win, the Irishman could be considered as a potential opponent for either Masvidal or Usman next.

What do you think about a potential fight between Usman and Masvidal?