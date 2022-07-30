UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has landed himself an acting gig, as he will be appearing in the upcoming Marvel movie ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.’

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will be appearing on the big screen Nov. 11, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Usman will join Georges St-Pierre as the second UFC champion to make it into an MCU movie. St-Pierre appeared in both “Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier” and as well as Disney+ show “Falcon and The Winter Soldier”. Both ironically are considered to be the two greatest Welterweight fighters of all time.

Usman will join a fantastic cast that is headlined by Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), and many more. The first film took theaters by storm, and was a turning point in modern cinema. Ryan Coogler is set to return and direct the sequel, but due to the tragic and untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, who expertly played the lead role in the first film, T’Challa will not be returning. It is still unknown as of now how big a role Kamaru Usman will be playing in the movie.

And he’s the baddest man on the planet. #1 P4P He is the best welterweight, middleweight & light heavyweight until anyone proves otherwise. https://t.co/fPLN9KP2ub — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 30, 2022

Kamaru Usman is gearing up for another title defense at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah

At UFC 278, Kamaru Usman will be taking on Leon Edwards for the second time in his career. Usman beat Edwards back in 2015 via unanimous decision. Both he and Edwards have both drastically improved their game since their first bout. Usman has become a fairly dangerous striker, as he has finished three of his five title defenses by KO/TKO.

Since their first meeting, Edwards has gone seven years without losing, while beating high-level fighters like Rafael dos Anjos, Vicente Luque, and Nate Diaz. Edwards has improved drastically and his striking is very sharp. Former title challenger and top five fighter in the division Gilbert Burns even believes that ‘Rocky’ has the skillset to dethrone the champ.