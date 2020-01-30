Kamaru Usman & Jorge Masvidal React To Super Bowl Media Day Altercation

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal reacted to the events that unfolded earlier today.

The welterweights were both present at NFL Super Bowl media day in Miami, Florida, and happened to come across each other. Things appeared to almost get physical as the duo — who could be set to fight each other next — traded heated words.

Usman tweeted soon after:

“Lil b*tch brought his camera to try and flex and act hard. I was dolo and If you wanted to do something you could have tried but you didn’t lol 😂 #youplayedyourself #cloutchaser #tookanotherL”

Lil bitch brought his camera to try and flex and act hard. I was dolo and If you wanted to do something you could have tried but you didn’t lol 😂 #youplayedyourself #cloutchaser #tookanotherL — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 29, 2020

Usman later told ESPN that the altercation was something that happens in the fight business, especially when one is the champion:

“You know, it’s a fight business,” Usman said. “When you’re the champion, everybody’s going to try to take their shot, want their 10, 15 seconds of fame. It happens. A little something [to] talk. That’s all it is.”

Masvidal, meanwhile, believes Usman overreacted to him telling the truth:

“I don’t like this dude,” he told Ariel Helwani. “If I could have altercations with him everyday, I wouldn’t mind. … He’s not stupid [to touch me]. He plays a tough guy on TV but he’s not stupid. What is that guy going to do in a scenario like that? Huge my legs? Come on, man. You know that guy can’t punch through a f*cking wet paper bag so what is he going to do in a scenario like that?

“… He’s a punk. He did a lot of screaming and stuff and shouting. … Just relax. You don’t got to be loud about it. I said it very calmly and right to his face — ‘I’m going to f*ck you up.’ There was no need for him to overreact like that. He’s just sensitive, man. He doesn’t like the truth.”

Portion of my conversation with Masvidal moments after today’s verbal exchange with Usman. Full episode below. pic.twitter.com/0sVP6zEGcq — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2020

What do you think of their reactions?