Kamaru Usman gets called ‘irrelevant’ by Ian Machado Garry after UFC Qatar

UFC welterweight star Ian Machado Garry has called Kamaru Usman irrelevant as the race for a world title shot continues.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the current UFC welterweight champion. In the rankings, there is a plethora of fighters who believe they have earned the right to challenge him for the belt. That includes Ian Machado Garry, who beat Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar, as well as Kamaru Usman, who is one of the greatest welterweights in the history of mixed martial arts.

However, Kamaru Usman’s win over Joaquin Buckley earlier this year only served to break a three-fight losing streak that he had endured. Many welterweights don’t feel as if Kamaru should be getting a crack at Islam, and that includes Machado Garry.

In his post-fight press conference appearance on Saturday night, Machado Garry had the following to say about Kamaru Usman.

Ian Machado Garry calls Kamaru Usman irrelevant

“Kamaru Usman is irrelevant,” Machado Garry told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 265 post-fight press conference. “He shouldn’t be mentioned in this title contention. It’s ridiculous. It’s Khabib’s camp being smart, trying to get a has-been who has name value for Islam to get his 17th consecutive win. That’s a copout as a champion. That fight cannot happen because that’s not the right thing to do. That is not the duty of the world champion. He is meant to fight the best in the world – which is me.”

“I can’t remember how many fights Belal has had in the UFC, something like 22 or 23, and nobody has done that to him,” Machado Garry said. “Nobody has beat him everywhere. I showed against a former champion of this division, the No. 1 welterweight on the planet, and I wiped the floor with him for 15 minutes. It sounds pretty convincing to me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie