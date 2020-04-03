Kamaru Usman Highlights Lack Of Respect For Fighters During Pandemic

Spread the word!













UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has expressed his opinion regarding the lack of concern fans are showing fighters during this coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Livestream by UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman took to the comments to share his message.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter shared the comment to twitter.

On Khabib's Instagram Live earlier, Kamaru Usman commented "These people just want violence they don't care about our lives". — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 2, 2020

“These people just want violence they don’t care about our lives”.

The comment comes days after Khabib revealed he had returned to Dagestan to be with his family during this time due to UFC 249 not having a confirmed location.

Nurmagomedov had been scheduled to face off against former interim champion Tony Ferguson in the main event on April 18th.

After this, fans ridiculed the champion for not remaining in the United States with the possibility of potentially finding a location to hold the event.

At this stage, it would seem the main event is in jeopardy. With the UFC pursuing alternative options.

As well as considering a replacement to face Tony Ferguson, there have been rumours regarding a completely new main event with Usman throwing his name in the mix.

Taking to twitter both Kamaru Usman and likely opponent Jorge Masvidal voiced their willingness to step in on short notice and replace the main event.

The two were rumoured to be facing off on international fight week in July, now choosing to offer their services on April 18th.

At this stage, the UFC has not announced anything regarding the status of the main event however, with Usman’s comment it would seem unlikely he will compete during this pandemic.

Do you think UFC 249 will be able to proceed despite the restrictions in place?




