Kamaru Usman: Fans Are Telling Me To Kill Colby Covington

It’s likely that Colby Covington will challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title next.

Covington comes off a win over Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark this past weekend. “Chaos” took home a lopsided unanimous decision over the former 170-pound champion. The former interim welterweight titleholder is one of the more controversial figures in mixed martial arts (MMA) today.

It’s for that very reason that Usman claims he is having fans beg him to “kill” Covington when they’re finally locked inside the Octagon. (via MMA Junkie)

“I’ve been deleting messages for the past two days from Instagram,” Usman told TMZ Sports. “I’ve just deleted, deleted, deleted messages – thousands of messages on Instagram – of people saying: ‘Bro, you’ve gotta kill this dude.’

“It’s not ‘beat him,’ it’s ‘kill this guy,’ ‘kill him for us,’ ‘I want him done worse than Askren was.’ People have malicious intent for this guy, myself included, and I’m just blessed to be able to go out there and do it.”

Both men are very similar in the way they fight. Usman and Covington are highly decorated wrestlers who fight with a pressure that most of their opponents are unable to keep up with. Covington showed that in his performance against Lawler, which left “The Ruthless One” uncharacteristically stifled for the majority of the bout.

Usman’s pressure was evident in his welterweight title victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 earlier this year. He was able to outclass “T-Wood” for five full rounds en route to a dominant title win.

