The buildup to UFC 268’s main event rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington is in full swing, and Covington has big plans as he seeks revenge and the UFC welterweight title.

Covington has waited for another shot at Usman for quite some time, as Usman has defeated Jorge Masvidal twice along with a knockout win over Gilbert Burns. Covington hasn’t fought since he finished Tyron Woodley last Fall.

Covington and Usman have one of the deeply personal rivalries in the history of the UFC, and certainly the most heated in the welterweight division. The buildup to their fight, including the upcoming pre-fight press conference, is sure to be entertaining once again.

During the opening episode of the UFC 268 Embedded series, Covington was blunt regarding his prediction for his rematch with Usman.

Colby Covington lost to Kamaru Usman in their first matchup at UFC 245

“What’s driving me is revenge,” Covington said. “He doesn’t want to be here. If it wasn’t for the UFC forcing his hand telling him ‘hey if you don’t fight Colby we’ll strip you and move on,’ he wouldn’t be here. He was looking for any way to avoid fighting me. It’s a great feeling for this to be in New York City.”

“They say the city never sleeps but hopefully, they’ll make an exception Saturday night because I’m putting Marty to sleep in Madison Square Garden,” Covington continued.

Usman vs. Covington 2 figures to be one of the best fights of the year, nearly two years after their first matchup that was a back and forth war. Both wrestlers by nature put on a kickboxing matchup in one of the best fights in recent memory.

While the two of them may have some form of mutual respect as competitors, it’s obvious that the two of them aren’t the best of friends. Expect fireworks in New York City.

What is your prediction for Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman 2 at UFC 268?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.