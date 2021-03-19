UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is following in the footsteps of Georges St-Pierre, not just by defending his title multiple times but because he’s not impressed by a certain contender’s performance. That contender? No one else than Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

Covington hasn’t fought since September of last year, where he became the first man to finish former champ Tyron Woodley inside the Octagon. Since then, Covington has been awaiting a title rematch with Kamaru Usman or a grudge match with former teammate Jorge Masvidal. None of which would come into fruition.

The hopes and dreams to fight one of the two would be crushed. It was revealed earlier this week that the rubber match between Usman and Masvidal would take place at UFC 261 with a full crowd of fans in Jacksonville, Florida.

What does that mean for Covington? That is what many are wondering. Covington confirmed in a recent interview that he has turned down a fight with top contender Leon Edwards, who is also looking for a title shot of his own. Dana White claims he hung up the phone whenever Covington turned the fight down.

This means one thing. Inactivity. Something the champ isn’t fond of. Kamaru Usman started off the year strong with a TKO win over Gilbert Burns last month and will continue the momentum against ‘Gamebred’ this April, only 2 months later.

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz voiced out what the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ was daydreaming about.

Gilbert Burns eager to book a fight. Per his manager @AliAbdelaziz00, he’s asked for Colby Covington, but also mentioned to UFC Michael Chiesa. Abdelaziz says he’s talked with Kamaru and as long as he’s champ, Colby won’t get a rematch unless he faces another contender first. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 18, 2021

It looks like Covington won’t get an rematch just for beating Woodley, despite Masvidal being given a title shot off a loss to the current champ.

