Kamaru Usman hits back at UFC enemy Conor McGregor, claims he turned down fights: ‘I gave him two opportunities’

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has hit back at former two-division gold holder, Conor McGregor amid a recent scatching attack from the Dubliner, claiming the incoming UFC 303 headliner rejected two opportunities to fight him during his run atop the 170lbs weight division.

Usman, who still retains the number one rank at the welterweight limit, last featured a division higher at middleweight back in October of last year, suffering his third consecutive loss in the form of a controversial majority decision defeat against the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev.

As for former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor, the veteran striker is finally set to snap an almost-three year hiatus from the Octagon at the end of next month during International Fight Week, tackling former title chaser, Michael Chandler in a long-anticipated pairing.

Kamaru Usman hits back at Conor McGregor with a stark revalation

And firing shots at a host of foes and fellow UFC stars this week during a live stream session, McGregor rekindled his rivalry with Usman, claiming the Auchi native was “nobody” to him anymore, despite campaigning for a title fight against the former pound-for-pound number one on numerous occasions.

According to ONX Labs trainee, Usman to boot, McGregor did have that opportunity to stand opposite him twice in a bid to become the first three-weight champion in UFC history, allegedly he ultimately turned both fights down.

“What I have a little issue with is when you come around and say, ‘He’s a bum’, you can’t say that, Conor (McGregor),’ Kamaru Usman said on his YouTube channel. “I didn’t kick him when he was down, he’s had run ins with the law, he’s had back-to-back incidents and situations but you never heard me sit there and kick him while he was down.”

“I’m not a bum, clearly, because if you wanted the opportunity to fight me, I gave Conor two opportunities to fight me while I was champion,” Kamaru Usman explained. “What he needs to be worried about is Michael Chandler, because Michael Chandler is training and Conor, you need to put that whiskey bottle down and you need to get to training. This isn’t the time, this doesn’t call for you trolling.”

